English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Retail Stock Investors & Traders Conclave, 23rd-25th Sept @1299 INR just for PRO.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    India exports first consignment of plant-based meat products to US

    "With the growing popularity of vegan food products in developed countries, the plant-based food products have a huge export potential in the international market due to the high nutrient value of the vegan food products," it said.

    PTI
    September 22, 2022 / 06:48 PM IST
    Vegan besan modak at Yogisattva, Khar West.

    Vegan besan modak at Yogisattva, Khar West.

    India has exported the first consignment of plant-based meat products from Nadiad in Kheda district of Gujarat to California, the commerce ministry said on Thursday. "With the growing popularity of vegan food products in developed countries, the plant-based food products have a huge export potential in the international market due to the high nutrient value of the vegan food products," it said.

    Due to its rich fiber and lesser cholesterol contents, vegan food products are becoming alternative food products across the globe. "The first shipment that was exported to the US from Nadiad has vegan food products like momos, mini samosas, patties, nuggets, spring rolls, burgers," it added.

    Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Authority (APEDA) Chairman M Angamuthu said that they are working towards promotion of plant-based meat products without disturbing the conventional animal-based meat export market. The APEDA has planned to promote a variety of vegan foods products, including pancake, snacks and cheese, to Australia, Israel, New Zealand and others in the coming months.
    PTI
    Tags: #export #Indians #plan based #US #Vegan
    first published: Sep 22, 2022 06:48 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.