English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Pro Masters Virtual | Watch Mr. Somasundaram on Gold Investment
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    India, EU form high-level Trade and Technology Council to give political direction to strategic partnership

    The Council will be the second such mechanism initiated by the EU, after it established a similar platform with the United States in June 2021.

    Subhayan Chakraborty
    April 25, 2022 / 06:44 PM IST
    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (File image)

    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (File image)

    India and the European Union (EU) have formed a high-level Trade and Technology Council to provide political-level oversight of all aspects of the India-EU relationship and to ensure coordination between different areas of cooperation. It will be the second such mechanism initiated by the EU, after establishing a similar platform with the United States in June 2021.

    Announced on April 25 during the visit of European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen, the Trade and Technology Council is expected to provide the political steer and the necessary structure to operationalise decisions on bilateral relations across the field. It will coordinate technical work, and report to the political level to ensure implementation and follow-up in areas that are important for the sustainable progress of European and Indian economies.

    "This strategic coordination mechanism will allow both partners to tackle challenges at the nexus of trade, trusted technology, and security, and thus deepen cooperation in these fields between the EU and India," the European Commission said.

    Looking ahead

    European leadership believes that establishing the Council was a required step towards strengthening strategic partnership and tackling current challenges and addressing geopolitical circumstances, an official said. He said the decision was taken at the third India-EU Strategic Partnership Review, held in Brussels in October 2021.

    Close

    Related stories

    The Strategic Partnership, in turn, acts as a common roadmap towards coalescing foreign policy between the two global powers till 2025. It is based on the premise that both have a common interest in each other's security, prosperity and sustainable development and can contribute jointly to a 'safer, cleaner and more stable world'.

    The new India-EU Council is expected to be based on the EU-US Council which is co-chaired by European Commission Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis; US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, and US Trade Representative Katherine Tai. It has 10 working groups chaired by relevant US agencies and European Commission Services at Deputy Director-General or Assistant Secretary level. The new council will also meet periodically, similarly to the one with the US. However, that is where most of the similarities will end.

    "The Council with the US is focussed on strengthening transatlantic trade in the wake of the trade wars begun by former US President Donald Trump, ensuring that technological and industrial leadership of both powers are maintained, collaborate on more digitization, and push for open and competitive markets. The Council will India will be vastly different to this," a senior official in the know said.

    The India-EU Council will expand and deepen bilateral trade and investment, facilitate cooperation on regulatory policy and enforcement, and work on pushing innovation by firms from both nations, he added.

    During her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Von Der Leyen reviewed the progress in the India-EU Strategic Partnership, including the forthcoming re-commencement of negotiations on a proposed trade pact.

    The government said several geo-political issues of topical importance were discussed during the meeting, including the situation in Ukraine and developments in the Indo-Pacific region.

    The leaders also had an extensive discussion on climate-related issues, including on possibilities of collaboration between India and the EU in areas like Green Hydrogen. Van der Leyen also met President Ram Nath Kovind.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Subhayan Chakraborty has been regularly reporting on international trade, diplomacy and foreign policy, for the past 7 years. He has also extensively covered evolving industry issues and government policy. He was earlier with the Business Standard newspaper.
    Tags: #EU US #India-US #strategic partnership #trade and technology council #ursula von der leyen india
    first published: Apr 25, 2022 06:44 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.