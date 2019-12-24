App
Last Updated : Dec 24, 2019 09:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News podcast | Ex-Maruti MD booked in Rs 110 cr scam; Jamal Khashoggi’s killers to be executed; German student sent back over CAA protest

Tune in to In The News for your daily dose of top news stories from India and around the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the Decemeber 24 episode of In The News, host Anvita Bansal talks to Moneycontrol's Siddhesh Raut, Keerthana Tiwari, Shraddha Sharma and Atharva Pandit to find out the top news of the day.

The Union Cabinet has approved over Rs 13,000 crore for updating the National Population Register (NPR) and the Census of India 2021. Raut gives all the details about this and several other updates from the Cabinet meeting, including an amendment to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

He also talks about Jagdish Khattar, former MD of Maruti, who has been named by the CBI in connection to a Rs 110 crore bank loan fraud.

Tiwari talks about an IMF’s report urging the government to take more policy actions to reverse the economic slowdown.

Sharma talks about Jamal Khashoggi’s murder trial, in which five Saudi men were given a death sentence. Khashoggi was a journalist who was known for being a critic of the Saudi government.

Finally, Pandit describes how Jakob Lindenthal, German student studying in IIT Madras, was sent back after he was seen participating in the CAA protests.

Tune in to In The News for more.

 

First Published on Dec 24, 2019 09:01 pm

tags #CAA protests #Cabinet meeting #Census 2021 #economic slowdown #In The News podcast #Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code #Jamal Khashoggi #Podcast

