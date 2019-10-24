In The News podcast | Election results: Haryana and Maharashtra throw up a surprise

As counting of votes for Maharashtra and Haryana assemblies commenced on October 24, not many would have anticipated any surprises. But as early trends started coming in, what most exit polls had predicted were proved wrong.

In the October 24 edition of In The News podcast, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony talks to journalist and author Sujata Anandan and Editor of Kochi Post Anand Kochukudy to get a ground report of what happened in the Maharashtra and Haryana, respectively.

Anandan, spoke of the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance forming the next government in Maharashtra and pointed out that Congress and NCP had indeed managed to make a comeback in the state.

While Kochukudy decoded the scenario in Haryana, he expressed surprise on the manner in which the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) stole the show in Haryana. The Kochi Post editor did suggest that things will be clear on October 25 as the BJP and the Congress could stake claim at forming the government in the northern state.