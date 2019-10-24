App
Maharashtra
BJP+ : 163
INC+ : 103

Need 42 more seats to win

Haryana
BJP : 40

Need 6 more seats to win

INC : 31

Need 15 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 07:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News podcast | Election results: Haryana and Maharashtra throw up a surprise

In the October 24 edition of In The News, Jerome Anthony talks to journalist and author Sujata Anandan and Editor of Kochi Post Anand Kochukudy to get a ground report of what happened in the Maharashtra and Haryana as assembly election results were declared in both states.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As counting of votes for Maharashtra and Haryana assemblies commenced on October 24, not many would have anticipated any surprises. But as early trends started coming in, what most exit polls had predicted were proved wrong.

In the October 24 edition of In The News podcast, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony talks to journalist and author Sujata Anandan and Editor of Kochi Post Anand Kochukudy to get a ground report of what happened in the Maharashtra and Haryana, respectively.

Close

Anandan, spoke of the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance forming the next government in Maharashtra and pointed out that Congress and NCP had indeed managed to make a comeback in the state.

related news

While Kochukudy decoded the scenario in Haryana, he expressed surprise on the manner in which the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) stole the show in Haryana. The Kochi Post editor did suggest that things will be clear on October 25 as the BJP and the Congress could stake claim at forming the government in the northern state.

Tune in to In The News podcast for more.

Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.

First Published on Oct 24, 2019 07:59 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Haryana Assembly Polls 2019 #In The News podcast #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Podcast

