App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2019 10:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

In a surprise move, Lakshmi Vilas CEO Parthasarathi Mukherjee quits

Mukherjee quit citing personal reasons, the bank informed the bourses late in the evening.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Even as the Reserve Bank is yet to take a call on Indiabulls Housing Finance's plans to merge with Lakshmi Vilas Bank, the mid-sized private sector lender on August 28 announced the resignation of its chief executive Parthasarathi Mukherjee.

Mukherjee quit citing personal reasons, the bank informed the bourses late in the evening.

Mukherjee, who had served the larger rival Axis Bank before joining the Tamil Nadu based bank in 2015, was given a two-year extension this January.

Close

LVB had April announced a merger with the city- headquartered mortgage major, in a deal which is very keenly watched for the outcome.

related news

Indiabulls' association with the realty sector is the reason why the deal is being keenly watched, given the RBI's aversion to allow entities having exposure to the sector into the universal banking space.

The Indiabulls promoters have initiated efforts to completely exit the realty space and also promised to bring down their personal holdings in the merged entity down to regulator-mandated levels.

The deal has received all the necessary approvals, but is stuck with RBI. All along, Indiabulls executives have been sounding confident of getting the go-ahead.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 28, 2019 10:33 pm

tags #Business #India

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.