IIFL Holdings appoints Sumit Bali as CEO, ED of India lnfoline

Financial services firm IIFL Holdings today announced appointment of Sumit Bali as CEO and Executive Director (ED) of its subsidiary India lnfoline Finance with effect from today.

"Sumit Bali is appointed as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of India Infoline Finance Ltd, Material NBFC subsidiary of the company, with effect from June 25, 2018," IIFL Holdings said in a regulatory filing.

Prior to joining India lnfoline, Bali worked as the Senior Executive Vice President at Kotak Mahindra Bank.

India Infoline has an asset under management of over Rs 31,000 crore at the end of March 2018.

Shares of IIFL Holdings were trading at Rs 711.50 per scrip, up 0.12 percent, on BSE.