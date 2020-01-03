App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 03, 2020 02:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hyundai opens bookings for compact sedan Aura

The Aura, which will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options, can be booked with a down payment of Rs 10,000 at Hyundai website and dealerships, the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Friday announced opening of bookings for its upcoming compact sedan Aura.

The Aura, which will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options, can be booked with a down payment of Rs 10,000 at Hyundai website and dealerships, the company said in a statement.

HMIL Director - Sales, Marketing & Service, Tarun Garg said the company is beginning a new decade with the commencement of bookings for the Aura.

Close

"We are confident that Hyundai Aura will make a mark in its segment," he added.

The car will be launched on January 21. It will compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze and Ford Aspire, which are priced between Rs 5.82-9.79 lakh, in the compact sedan segment.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 3, 2020 02:51 pm

tags #AURA #Business #Companies #Hyundai #Tarun Garg

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.