    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Hyundai India's total sales dip 11% in January

    Domestic sales were down 15.35 per cent to 44,022 units last month as against 52,005 units in January 2021, the company added.

    PTI
    February 01, 2022 / 04:37 PM IST
    Source: Reuters

    Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday reported a 11.11 per cent decline in total sales at 53,427 units in January 2022. The company had sold 60,105 units in the same month last year, Hyundai Motor India Ltd said in a statement.

    Domestic sales were down 15.35 per cent to 44,022 units last month as against 52,005 units in January 2021, the company added.

    Exports increased to 9,405 units last month as compared with 8,100 units in January last year, the auto major said. "The company is closely monitoring the ongoing semiconductor supply constraint situation and will make all efforts to meet customer demand," it added.
    PTI
    first published: Feb 1, 2022 04:39 pm
