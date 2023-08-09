Hyundai EXTER gets over 50,000 bookings in less than a month of launch

More than one-third of bookings are for the automatic model, which includes the industry's first AMT with paddle shifters.

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), India's largest exporter since its creation, on August 9 said that its latest SUV EXTER has already garnered over 50,000 bookings, suggesting strong demand from its Indian customers. EXTER debuted in India on July 10 with a starting price of Rs 5,99,900 (ex-showroom).

Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, said, “With Hyundai EXTER, we have continued our pursuit of democratising advanced technology, superior quality, next-gen features, safety and comfort for customers…. HMIL would like to sincerely thank our customers for their trust and love for Hyundai EXTER and we are confident that the Hyundai SUV Life will continue to elevate their aspirations.”

Bookings for the EXTER increased from 10,000 to 50,000 in less than 30 days of which, the models with sunroof account for almost 75 percent of the total bookings. More than one-third of bookings are for the automatic model, which includes the industry's first AMT with paddle shifters.

EXTER comes with a three-year (unlimited-kilometre) guarantee as well as a seven-year extended guarantee option with the lowest cost of maintenance in its segment.

HMIL, a fully-owned subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company (HMC), currently has a strong network of 1,350 sales outlets and 1,520 service sites spread across India. The Grand i10 NIOS, i20, i20 N-Line, AURA, EXTER, VENUE, VENUE N-Line, VERNA, CRETA, ALCAZAR, TUCSON, KONA Electric, and all-electric SUV IONIQ 5 are among the impressive model lineup.