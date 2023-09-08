How cloud-based services are transforming learning in schools

A school spokesperson told Moneycontrol that digital recording of attendance frees up teachers to focus on teaching.

The impact of the cloud revolution has reached the fingertips of K-12 teachers, who are moving away from traditional assessment and feedback models. Even the mundane task of recording attendance manually is now digitised and converted into a report showcasing patterns.

Schools such as Dronalaya International School, Shivalik Hills Public High School, St. Kabir Public School, and Nalanda Vidyalaya, among others, today rely on cloud-based solutions for attendance, GPS tracking of buses/vans, and timetable automation for both students and teachers, apart from disseminating online content.

At Dronalaya International School, the decision to adopt cloud-based services was driven by a need for efficiency, transparency, and modernisation within the school system. The Covid pandemic played a significant role in accelerating this decision. It made the school realise the necessity of digital tools to ensure uninterrupted learning and smoother school operations, even in challenging times.

Myriad benefits

A school spokesperson told Moneycontrol that digital recording of attendance frees up teachers to focus on teaching. The school also said that digital processes reduce the need for physical resources such as paper, printing, and manual labour, which translated into “significant financial savings”, but did not specify how much it had saved.

Another cloud driven change is ‘timetable automation’, which works on an algorithm that takes into account factors such as educator availability, classroom occupancy, and specific student needs. It analyses these factors and crafts a dynamic timetable that can be easily modified in real time to accommodate any unforeseen changes.

From July 2022 to July 2023, edtech startup Campus 365 observed a 35 percent increase in the adoption of its cloud-based services by institutions. However, the base for this stellar growth may have been miniscule—the company did not reveal the actual size.

So far, the company has partnered up with more than 1,000 schools across 200 countries. Thier competitors include Teachmint, Classmatrix, E Smart Sankul etc.

Nevertheless, the market of cloud computing in the education sector was valued at $23.81 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $173.62 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.70% from 2022 to 2030, as per Verified Market Research.

Karnataka and Maharashtra at the forefront

In terms of region-wise adoption, South India, particularly Karnataka, has emerged as the forerunner in adopting these digital interventions, followed by Maharashtra. Interestingly, both urban private institutions and government-funded schools in these regions have been proactive in integrating these services, said Mayank Singh, Co-Founder of Campus 365.

“Urban schools are leveraging these tools to enhance their operational efficiency and parent-teacher communication, while the government schools are using them to augment the quality of education and ensure wider accessibility,” he added.

Digital reports gain popularity

Apart from digital attendance and GPS tracking of buses/vans, digital or graphical reports are gaining popularity among parents. These reports contain data from various touchpoints such as exams, class participation, and extracurricular activities. An AI-driven module then processes the data and churns out comprehensive graphical (visual) reports, offering insights into a student's academic trajectory, areas of strength, and potential growth avenues.

While graphical reports at St Kabir are generated on a bi-weekly basis, Nalanda Vidyalaya compiles them every month. Further, the data covered is different across schools. Some track only the core academic aspects such as marks, attendance etc. whereas others take note of extracurricular activity participation and behavioural patterns, among other aspects.

“Each graphical report is like a mirror, reflecting the unique journey of every student. These insights, which are crafted weekly, emphasise academic growth, emotional well-being, and areas of passion. Our teachers utilise these to track a child’s progress daily, said a spokesperson for Shivalik Hills Public High School.

Since awareness around the risk of sharing data has taken centrestage, edtechs are ensuring parents’ concerns are addressed. Before any data is uploaded or processed at Campus 365, explicit consent is obtained from the stakeholders (schools, parents, or students). The ‘consent code’ also allows stakeholders to have control over their data, meaning they can request modifications or deletions at any point.

Given the current momentum and the increasing awareness of the benefits of digital integration in education, Singh is of the opinion that there will be 50-55 percent growth in the adoption of cloud-based services among schools over the next two years.

Several institutes are also gearing up to introduce augmented reality, virtual reality (AR/VR) and AI-driven personalised learning modules in classrooms.