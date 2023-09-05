Partnerships with overseas universities to infuse startup culture in students

Beyond academics, there is room for collaborations between businesses in different countries, creating opportunities for start-ups to tap into global markets. (Illustration by Suneesh Kalarickal)

Indian institutes are partnering with their overseas counterparts to infuse the culture of start-ups and entrepreneurship in students. This can be seen as a reflection of the influence of foreign universities on Indian students who are increasingly seeking entrepreneurship opportunities.

The collaboration encompasses workshops, facilities for incubation, and cross-exchange of students for certain start-up projects, among others. Major universities such as Mahindra University, GD Goenka University, GITAM and so on, are striving hard to build an entrepreneurship ecosystem within their campuses.

For instance, Hyderabad-based Mahindra University is a member of the Babson Collaborative, uniting 38 schools from 26 countries, including US-based Babson College, renowned for entrepreneurship. This collaboration allows for knowledge sharing, student exchanges, faculty training programmes, webinars, and amplifying the university's global reach.

The collaborative operates a portal where members can share their course outlines, syllabi, teaching materials and innovative pedagogies. In addition, members can also host webinars to share their research outcomes, expert talks and so on. Some schools run short-duration boot camps for student exchanges. For example, every year a few Mahindra students attend a one-week ‘Babson Build’ programme at Babson Campus in Boston.

A good example of such collaboration is Favo Robotics, a company set up by alumni of Mahindra École Centrale, which received an official sanction letter from the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA) for technical handholding from IIT Kharagpur and a grant of over Rs 5 crore to develop the Swarm Robotic System and a Hybrid Construction method to facilitate Concrete 3D Printing for Building Construction.

“Eight students and three faculty have attended Babson College's Symposium of Entrepreneurship Educators in the past six years. Over 800 students engage in mandatory entrepreneurship courses in the first two years,” Prof Rajkumar Phatate, Professor & HOD at the Centre for Entrepreneurship & Innovation of Mahindra University told Moneycontrol.

So far, MU has facilitated six student ventures through these initiatives and approval for the Atal Incubation Center (AIC) under Ata Innovation Mission (AIM) is pending final steps.

Two-way street of success

With campuses in Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, 40-year-old GITAM (Deemed to be University) decided to launch an ‘Entrepreneurship Programme’ about three years ago. Through its Venture Development Centre (VDC), the institute collaborated with Northeastern University (NU) in Boston – one of the first universities to create a formal entrepreneurship programme, dating back to 1958.

GITAM has adopted the NU “Ready-Set-Go” (RSG) Process, a structured process that allows students to nurture and mature their start-up ideas through thorough consumer insight, problem definition, solution discovery and market fit.

According to Sreedevi Devireddy, Director of VDC, multiple student-led ideas developed through the ‘Personal Discovery through Entrepreneurship’ course have been channelled to the RSG process leading to more than 200 student venture teams which are currently in various stages of the RSG process.

“Through the GITAM partnership, NU has been able to understand how to adapt their best practices in venture development at scale. The lessons from the partnership have been brought back to Boston, enabling NU to continuously improve their global mindset as they work with students around the world,” said Greg Collier, Professor of Practice Entrepreneurship and Innovation at Northeastern University.

Though the Gurugram-based GD Goenka already has an incubation centre, it's in touch with other international centres to grow and advance its processes. This includes the likes of Arizona State University in the US, University College Birmingham in the UK, Deakin University in Australia, and Seneca in Canada among others. In retrospect, students from the foreign partners have access to Goenka’s ideation and thought processes to help them along in their entrepreneurial activities.

“We have initiated a new immersion programme which will bring students from all across the world who are interested in entrepreneurship and it will help them to learn these concepts through a 10-day intensive workshop with the involvement of both academicians and industry professionals to guide them on their journey,” said Dr Ugur Guven, Director of International Partnership and Student Mobility at GD Goenka University.

Increasing reach

Pune-based Lexicon MILE has forged connections with institutions such as the University of South Wales in the UK and the University of New Haven in the USA. These partnerships not only offer students a valuable glimpse into the entrepreneurial cultures of other nations but also enable them to understand the practical intricacies, strategies, and nuances underpinning successful start-ups worldwide.

Beyond academics, there is room for collaborations between businesses in different countries, creating opportunities for start-ups to tap into global markets. Furthermore, the collaboration has allowed Lexicon to tap into the UK student market and vice versa, enriching the educational experiences of the students while expanding its institutional reach.

“This opens up opportunities for cross-border education and attracts a more diverse pool of students. Crucially, this collaboration has enabled us to dissect and understand the entrepreneurial ecosystems in both the UK and India. We can analyse what works in each context, share best practices, and explore potential areas of synergy,” said Dr Raju Varghese, Director of PGDM & Global Programs at Lexicon MILE.

So far, over 110 students have participated in culture exchange programmes since 2020 and four start-ups have been incubated.