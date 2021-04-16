Honeywell Auto Q4 PAT seen up 39.4% YoY to Rs 155 cr: YES Securities

live bse live

YES Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods & Defense sector. The brokerage house expects Honeywell Auto to report net profit at Rs 155 crore up 39.4% year-on-year (up 3.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 25.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 1.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 885.1 crore, according to YES Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 324.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 190.3 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

