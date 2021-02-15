MARKET NEWS

Hold Petronet LNG: target of Rs 275: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Petronet LNG with a target price of Rs 275 in its research report dated February 14, 2021.

February 15, 2021 / 04:27 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Petronet LNG


Petronet LNG reported a mixed set of Q3FY21 numbers. While sales volume was below estimates, blended margins were ahead of expectations. Total volumes were flattish YoY and down 7.5% QoQ to 235 tbtu due to lower regas volumes. Revenues were down 17.8% YoY to Rs 7328.2 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 7591 crore). EBITDA was Rs 1335.3 crore, up 20.6% YoY, down 2% QoQ (our estimate: Rs 1215.4 crore). Blended margins were at Rs 63.2/mmbtu on account of inventory gains and higher margin on spot volumes (our estimate: Rs 54.8/mmbtu). PAT increased 30.1% YoY to Rs 878.5 crore (our estimate: Rs 761.7 crore). On a QoQ basis, it dipped 5.3%.


Outlook


We value the stock at 11.5x FY23E EPS of Rs 24 to arrive at a TP of Rs 275 (earlier: Rs 275).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Petronet LNG #Recommendations
first published: Feb 15, 2021 04:17 pm

