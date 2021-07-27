MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021-Maharashtra Roundtable& know how the state is progressing on climate action
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Hold ITC: target of Rs 240: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on ITC with a target price of Rs 240 in its research report dated July 25, 2021.

Broker Research
July 27, 2021 / 04:14 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on ITC


ITC is the biggest cigarettes & second largest FMCG company in India with ~78% market share in cigarettes and presence in staples, biscuits, noodles, snacks, chocolate, dairy & personal care products. The company is also present in paperboard, printing & packaging business with revenues of Rs 4549 crore and agri business with Rs 8001 crore (FY21) ITC has more than 200 manufacturing facilities in India. It has a distribution reach of over 6 million retail outlets across various trade channels and 25 strong brands across various categories


Outlook


We continue to maintain our HOLD rating on the stock We value the stock at Rs 240 on SOTP basis valuing cigarettes business at 10x FY24E earnings and FMCG business at 5x FY24E sales.


 


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #ITC #Recommendations
first published: Jul 27, 2021 04:14 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.