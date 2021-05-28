MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Hiranandani may sell a 33% stake in H-Energy: Report

Hiranandani is reportedly approaching private equity firms, sovereign wealth funds and pension money managers to sell at least a 33 percent stake in H-Energy

Moneycontrol News
Hiranandani

Hiranandani

The Hiranandani Group is working on raising $300 million (around Rs 2,180 crore) by diluting a significant minority stake in its unit H-Energy in a deal that could value the natural gas company at about $1 billion.

Hiranandani is approaching private equity firms, sovereign wealth funds and pension money managers to sell at least a 33 percent stake in H-Energy, The Economic Times reported.

The share sale process is likely to begin by mid-June and the proceeds from the transaction will be used to clear debt and fund ongoing projects, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

"We had received interests to partner with H-Energy from too many global players for our team to be able to manage. UBS is involved to manage these conversations," a company spokesperson told The Economic Times. "We remain actively engaged with many of them."

Close
H-Energy, set up in 2009, is developing liquefied natural gas regasification terminals and cross-country pipelines on India's west and east coasts. Darshan Hiranandani, Niranjan Hiranandani's son, is the CEO of H-Energy.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Hiranandani #Real Estate
first published: May 28, 2021 11:26 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.