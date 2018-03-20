App
Mar 20, 2018 08:25 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Here's why Ola, Uber cab drivers are on strike

Several Ola and Uber cabs continued to remain off the roads for the second day in a row. Key demands remain higher earnings and incentives. CNBC-TV18's Priya Sheth takes a look at the online cab industry and how driver earnings have shaped up over the last few quarters.

Watch video for more…

