Here's why Ola, Uber cab drivers are on strike

Several Ola and Uber cabs continued to remain off the roads for the second day in a row. Key demands remain higher earnings and incentives. CNBC-TV18's Priya Sheth takes a look at the online cab industry and how driver earnings have shaped up over the last few quarters.
