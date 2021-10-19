Here's what Anand Mahindra has to say on Elon Musk crossing $230 billion net worth

File image of Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, known for his insightful posts on social media, took to Twitter on October 19 to react to the news of Tesla CEO Elon Musk hitting the $230 billion-net worth.

Mahindra, while sharing a report which showed Musk's net worth is now equal to that of billionaires Bill Gates and Warren Buffet, said market value is no longer a multiple of current earnings.

"Market value is now not a multiple of current earnings but a multiple of audacity, ambition and courage," the chairman of Mahindra Group said.

"Rightly, that is a formula that promises outsize future earnings," his tweet further added.



Market value is now not a multiple of current earnings but a multiple of Audacity, Ambition & Courage. Rightly, that is a formula that promises outsize future earnings… https://t.co/EAEBB45Zpj

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 19, 2021

Musk, who heads aerospace company SpaceX apart from leading EV maker Tesla, is currently the world's richest person.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaire's Index, the 50-year-old's net worth crossed $230 billion on October 15. On the day this report was published, the index noted his net worth as $243 billion - way higher than Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' total wealth of $199 billion. Bezos occupies the second place on the elite list.

Gates, who is ranked fourth, has a net worth of $131 billion, whereas, Buffet with $103 billion worth is currently placed at the 10th position.