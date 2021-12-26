MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

HCL Technologies Stock Options Trust acquires company shares for Rs 700 crore

RSU is essentially a compensation plan that any company offers to its employees in the form of shares or cash, basis their performance or time in the company

Ira Puranik
December 26, 2021 / 12:33 PM IST
HCL Tech | Representative image

HCL Tech | Representative image

Information Technology behemoth HCL Technologies purchased back around 55,00,000 shares of the company via its stock options trust for implementing its restricted stock unit plan (RSU).

Notably, RSU is essentially a compensation plan that any company offers to its employees in the form of shares or cash, basis their performance or time in the company. In this case, the stocks are generally purchased in the public market and if given, the cash so provided is the equivalent value of such stocks.

HCL purchased these 55,00,000 shares, which constitute around 0.20 percent of the company's share capital, for a cash consideration of Rs 700.41 crores.

Earlier this month, the company signed an agreement with Atruvia AG, along with Germany's largest cooperative primary bank, namely Deutsche Apotheker- und Ärztebank eG (apoBank), to acquire IT consulting firm Gesellschaft für Banksysteme GmbH (gbs).
Ira Puranik
Tags: #Germany #HCL #rsu
first published: Dec 26, 2021 12:33 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.