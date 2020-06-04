App
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 08:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

HCL Tech, Google Cloud expand partnership to digitally transform commerce

Under this partnership, HCL also intends to leverage Google's Anthos platform to enable multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud deployments of HCL Commerce, it added.

PTI
 
 
HCL Technologies on Thursday said it has partnered with Google Cloud to expand its software offerings, starting with HCL Commerce, to Google Cloud. Google Cloud will be the preferred cloud platform for HCL Commerce, providing global, secure and elastic infrastructure to power businesses' e-commerce strategies, a statement said.

Under this partnership, HCL also intends to leverage Google's Anthos platform to enable multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud deployments of HCL Commerce, it added.

HCL Commerce is a cloud-native commerce platform used by businesses across multiple industries and around the world to drive more than USD 100 billion in annual client revenues.

Bringing HCL Commerce to Google Cloud will enable businesses to maintain their investments in HCL's Commerce platform while also taking advantage of the global reach, security, and elasticity of Google Cloud, it said.

In addition, businesses across industries will be able to develop positive, data-driven customer experiences online by leveraging Google Cloud's capabilities in artificial intelligence, machine learning and analytics, it added.

"The collaboration between Google Cloud and HCL Commerce is helping customers rapidly execute their digital transformation strategy that is rooted in the new normal. With the support of our global implementation partner ecosystem, we can now deliver a proven, comprehensive commerce solution across all industries, handling the challenges of today and in the future," Darren Oberst, Corporate Vice President and Head of HCL Software, said.

Last year, HCL and Google Cloud had announced the launch of HCL's Google Cloud Business Unit to accelerate enterprise cloud adoption worldwide. To support customers, HCL has established three dedicated Google Cloud Native Labs in New York, London and the New Delhi area.

These labs provide business-focused design workshops to engage customers and develop IP and MVPs on Google Cloud across industries effectively and efficiently.

First Published on Jun 4, 2020 08:18 pm

tags #Business #Google Cloud #HCL Technologies

