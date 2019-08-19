HCL Tech expands its footprint in Nagpur; acquires 90-acre land parcel for MIHAN campus

HCL Technologies (HCL) is expanding its footprint in Nagpur and has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) for the same.

As part of the MoU, HCL will acquire 90 acres of land to add to its existing 50-acre campus in MIHAN, Nagpur. This is in line with HCL’s plan for Tier-II cities in India, the company said in a press statement.

HCL began its business operations in Nagpur in April last year and already has over 800 employees servicing global accounts. HCL’s MIHAN centre offers services including infrastructure management, application development, product engineering, BPO, IT services management and its internal enabling functions, the company said in a statement.

The campus, when fully operational, will employ over 8,000 people.

Commenting on this development, Apparao VV, Chief Human Resources Officer, HCL, said in the statement, “Our expansion in Nagpur is part of HCL’s strategic vision to expand and bring global opportunities to Tier II cities, beyond the large metropolises in the country. Our endeavour is to bring global IT careers to you, without having you to move out of your homes to other cities.”

HCL will also conduct a mega recruitment drive in Nagpur on August 24-25 at its MIHAN campus. This mega recruitment drive will offer opportunities to engineering, non-engineering, diploma as well as students who have completed Class XII looking to explore career opportunities with HCL.

Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport & Highways of India, Shipping and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, said, “This expansion will provide many opportunities to local talent and promote growth and development in the city.”