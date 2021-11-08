MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

HCL Software head Darren Oberst quits the firm

HCL Software includes select IBM products that the company acquired for $1.8 billion and is one of the key focus areas for the company. The segment growth declined in the last quarter by 8 percent sequentially due to some delay in deal closures.

Swathi Moorthy
November 08, 2021 / 10:57 AM IST

Darren Oberst, head of HCL Software, which accounts for about 12 percent of revenue, has quit the firm to pursue other opportunities.

Oberst joined HCL in 2014 as the head of corporate development and moved to lead this group in 2016.

“Interim leadership will take over this week, and in parallel, the Company will interview candidates internally and externally to lead this business segment. With the change, HCL also plans to align its entire suite of products and platforms allowing for greater synergies,” the company said in a statement.

HCL Software includes select IBM products that the company acquired in 2018 for $1.8 billion and is one of the key focus areas for the company. The segment growth declined in the last quarter by 8 percent sequentially due to some delay in deal closures.

C Vijayakumar, CEO, HCL Tech, said during the earnings call last month, “There was a blip that can be attributed to delays in closing some large deals, which is likely to be done in the next quarter. Usually, the product business has a lot of licence sales of our products and a big part of our revenue gets booked and recognised towards the end of the quarter. I want to assure you the core of this business is intact, though we overall expect this year to be flat to one person growth compared to the low single-digit growth that we had shared earlier,”

Close

Related stories

During a recent interaction with Moneycontrol, Vijayakumar, said, “If you look at the products and platforms business, a large part of it is what we had acquired from IBM. Now, there are a lot of puts and takes when you do a big divestiture. This includes some one-time revenue, some settlements and things like that. So, I think if you do this comparison, it’s kind of declining for the last two-three quarters. For the full year, we have already said that it would be in low single digits, but we are looking at flat to 1 percent growth. Many products have very strong growth products in this portfolio. So, we remain confident. If you move into the next year, we are optimistic about the business trajectory here."
Swathi Moorthy
Tags: #C Vijayakumar #Darren Oberst #HCL Software #HCL Tech
first published: Nov 8, 2021 10:57 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.