Haryana govt to give one-time waiver on payment of interest of pending property tax

This decision will benefit about 18.80 lakh property tax payers of the state which includes residential, commercial, industrial institutions.

PTI
December 28, 2021 / 10:28 PM IST
File image of Haryana minister and BJP leader Anil Vij

Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said the state government has decided to give one-time waiver on payment of interest of pending property tax from 2010-11 to 2020-21 till March 31, 2022.

This decision will benefit about 18.80 lakh property tax payers of the state which includes residential, commercial, industrial institutions, he said, while adding that a proposal in this regard has been approved by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Vij said that if such property taxpayers pay all their dues by March 31, 2022, then they will be given the benefit, an official release said.

ALSO READ: Haryana reports two more Omicron cases; tally mounts to 12

Whoever has arrears of property tax till March 31, 2021 and pays all his property tax by March 31, 2022, then all such property taxpayers will get a one-time exemption in interest, he said. The minister said that requests had been received from various categories of people who pay property tax stating that due to the prevailing circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, a large number of them were facing financial crisis.
Tags: #Anil Vij #Haryana #property tax
first published: Dec 28, 2021 10:28 pm

