Happy hours | India's first beer-only platform connecting drinkers with breweries launched

Brewer World, a content-driven web platform for the beer and brewing industry, has launched India's first beer only platform that connects drinkers with breweries across the country.

Breweries, is a discovery platform that allows beer drinkers across the country to explore beer options across the country, all at the push of a button. Users can browse through the platform using various filters like beer types, locations and offers.

According to Suraaj Nair, Co-founder, and Director of Brewer World, the platform comes with features like ‘Brewer’s Recommendations’ that help beer drinkers understand beer styles better and what to expect from them.

It will also help drinkers make more informed decisions about what they order as well as what foods can be best paired with the beer of their choice. The platform also displays exclusive offers available for their favourite beers.

Customers can also access the menus of breweries through this platform before making a decision.

To register as a brewery or even to leave suggestions, all that needs to be done is register on their website, after which you can access the discovery platform on Breweries.

However, to feature on Breweries as a business, the process is different. In order for a brewery to be listed on the platform, one must first email Brewer World. After the internal team validates the necessary information, a brewery can get listed on the platform at no cost.

"At present, due to the COVID policies - we are kicking off by listing only those breweries who are currently doing takeaways. The goal eventually is to have every single brewery and microbrewery of this country listed on Brewer World’s ‘Breweries’ platform," Nair said.

Breweries in India can now position their beers better and target the right information about their beer offerings to the right audience for better reach and better business through the platform, he added.

Currently, Breweries is web-based and is available across all devices including mobiles, laptops and tablets.