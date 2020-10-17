Haldiram's server hit by ransomware attack, hackers demand $7,50,000 for giving access to stolen data

Renowned Indian snacks manufacturer Haldiram's witnessed a ransomware attack by hackers who encrypted all its files, data, applications, and systems. The hackers have demanded a ransom of $7,50,000 for giving access to the stolen data.

Though the snack maker filed a complaint to the cyber cell on July 17, the FIR was lodged on October 14, reported The Times of India.

According to the FIR lodged at Noida Sector 58 police station, the firm's IT department on the intervening night of July 12 and July 13 at about 01:30 am came to know that some of the orders were held up due to issues with the server.

Following this, senior manager (IT) Ashok Kumar Mohanty informed DGM (IT) Aziz Khan to resolve the issue, who found out that the server was hacked and hit by a malware popularly called as Ransomware.

Upon probing further, it was found out that some program was being executed on various IP addresses and all data of the company was being diverted, says the FIR lodged under IPC sections 384 (extortion), 420 (cheating), and section 66 of the IT Act.

The firm claimed that the hackers also left a message declaring that it was a “ransomware attack”. They even threatened to delete all the stolen data if $7,50,000 ransom was not paid to them.