172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|hal-inks-rs-400-crore-pact-with-tech-mahindra-for-project-parivartan-6034171.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2020 12:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

HAL inks Rs 400-crore pact with Tech Mahindra for project Parivartan

HAL said Tech Mahindra will be responsible for the transformation and modernisation of the ERP system as an implementation and support partner enabling HAL to streamline and standardise its business processes across the organisation.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) on Thursday said the company signed a contract worth Rs 400 crore with Tech Mahindra for implementation of enterprise resource planning (ERP) to support its project Parivartan.

"Project Parivartan is a comprehensive business transformation exercise initiated by HAL through technology enhancement and centralised ERP… As a system integrator, Tech Mahindra will implement project Parivartan over a period of nine years at a cost of Rs 400 crore,” HAL said in a regulatory filing.

HAL said Tech Mahindra will be responsible for the transformation and modernisation of the ERP system as an implementation and support partner enabling HAL to streamline and standardise its business processes across the organisation.

Close
Tech Mahindra will transform the distributed application to a centralised application, for all the 20 divisions and research and development centers of HAL based on a business transformation engineering process.
First Published on Oct 29, 2020 12:30 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd #Tech Mahindra

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.