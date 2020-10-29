HAL inks Rs 400-crore pact with Tech Mahindra for project Parivartan

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) on Thursday said the company signed a contract worth Rs 400 crore with Tech Mahindra for implementation of enterprise resource planning (ERP) to support its project Parivartan.

"Project Parivartan is a comprehensive business transformation exercise initiated by HAL through technology enhancement and centralised ERP… As a system integrator, Tech Mahindra will implement project Parivartan over a period of nine years at a cost of Rs 400 crore,” HAL said in a regulatory filing.

HAL said Tech Mahindra will be responsible for the transformation and modernisation of the ERP system as an implementation and support partner enabling HAL to streamline and standardise its business processes across the organisation.

Tech Mahindra will transform the distributed application to a centralised application, for all the 20 divisions and research and development centers of HAL based on a business transformation engineering process.