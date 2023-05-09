Had stopped taking bookings before DGCA notice, will respond in due course: Go First

4 Go First grounded aircraft

Bankrupt airline Go First said that it had stopped taking bookings before the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on May 8 asked the airline to stop selling any more air tickets.

"To reduce the inconvenience to the passengers, we had already stopped taking bookings, before the DGCA issued the Notice. Go First is taking all possible measures to reduce passenger inconvenience," the airline had said in a notice.

Go First had also that it will respond to the DGCA's show cause notice questioning why its licence should not be cancelled in view of its failure to operate flights.

Also read: Go First seeks urgent order from NCLT as lessors move to repossess aircraft

The DGCA has given GoFirst time till May 24 to respond after which a decision will be taken by the regulator on Go First's Air Operator Certificate.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The airline had on May 7 stopped the sale of tickets on its website and also on online travel platforms like MakeMyTrip, Yatra, etc.

Go First flights were available on online travel platforms till May 5 which was adding to the ordeal of the fliers, who are confused if the flights are operational or whether their bookings will get cancelled.

Moneycontrol had reached out to travel platforms including EaseMyTrip and Thomas Cook but the OTAs have declined to comment. Cleartrip had said that they will be unable to comment as the situation is still evolving.

"We have started the backend process of removing Go First flights from our booking page. Go First flights should stop reflecting on our website in a few hours, the backend process takes 4-5 hours to reflect," said an official from Yatra.com had said on May 5.

On the other hand, an official of a travel platform had said, "While Go First has paused its operation, they have not stopped their services. Hence, OTAs are not delisting the Go First flights. As the airline is still functional the bookings are still available on travel platforms. GoFirst is also constantly changing its stance on the suspension of its flights. In the next couple of days, when there is more clarity on what the airline is planning to do OTAs will start the de-listing process."

Go First has cancelled all flights since May 3 and moved a plea with the NCLT to begin voluntary insolvency proceedings.

On May 2, domestic budget carrier Go First announced that it has filed an application for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Delhi.

The cash-strapped airline has cited urgency as the tribunal had on May 4 reserved its order on the issue.

Go First has informed the NCLT that it has received notices from lessors for termination, and has also moved the DGCA in this matter.

“Lessors are beginning to take possession when NCLT is seized of the case. We are not being allowed access for maintenance work,” the company has told the tribunal.

After hearing the plea on May 4, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) reserved its order.