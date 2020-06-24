App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 08:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

H-1B visa ban | Deeply disappointed by this proclamation says Apple CEO Tim Cook

Large US-based corporations such as Apple, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Facebook and Intel hire several employees who require the H-1B visa.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
(Image: Reuters)
(Image: Reuters)

Apple Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tim Cook expressed his disappointment at the US government's move to suspend non-immigrant visas till the end of the year.

US President Donald Trump's administration said the ban applies to issuance of green cards and non-immigrant visas such as H-1B and L-1.

"Like Apple, this nation of immigrants has always found strength in our diversity, and hope in the enduring promise of the American Dream," Cook said in a tweet on June 23.

Large US-based corporations such as Apple, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Facebook and Intel hire several employees who require the H-1B visa.

Close

Also read: What happens to H-1B workers stranded in India?

related news

Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Tesla's Elon Musk also said they disagreed with the visa ban.

Pichai expressed disappointment at the Trump administrations's move, stating in a tweet that "Immigration has contributed immensely to America's economic success, making it a global leader in tech, and also Google the company it is today".

In a tweet on June 23, Musk said "Very much disagree with this action. In my experience, these skillsets are net job creators. Visa reform makes sense, but this is too broad".

There are about 4 lakh H-1B and 1 lakh L-1 Indian visa holders in the US employed in several technology and IT firms.

The White House said the temporary suspension on the visas might help create 5.25 lakh jobs for US workers.

Click here for our entire coverage of the H-1B visa ban



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 24, 2020 08:55 am

tags #Apple #H-1B #Tim Cook #US #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Centre objects to Kerala’s push for mandatory COVID-19 tests for returning expats

Coronavirus pandemic | Centre objects to Kerala’s push for mandatory COVID-19 tests for returning expats

Choreographer Saroj Khan hospitalised due to breathing issue, tests negative for COVID-19

Choreographer Saroj Khan hospitalised due to breathing issue, tests negative for COVID-19

Repatriation flights on June 24: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation flights on June 24: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

most popular

Trump’s visa ban | It's politics over economics

Trump’s visa ban | It's politics over economics

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.