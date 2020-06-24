H-1B visa ban | Deeply disappointed by this proclamation says Apple CEO Tim Cook

Apple Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tim Cook expressed his disappointment at the US government's move to suspend non-immigrant visas till the end of the year.

US President Donald Trump's administration said the ban applies to issuance of green cards and non-immigrant visas such as H-1B and L-1.



Like Apple, this nation of immigrants has always found strength in our diversity, and hope in the enduring promise of the American Dream. There is no new prosperity without both. Deeply disappointed by this proclamation.

— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 23, 2020

Large US-based corporations such as Apple, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Facebook and Intel hire several employees who require the H-1B visa.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Tesla's Elon Musk also said they disagreed with the visa ban.

Pichai expressed disappointment at the Trump administrations's move, stating in a tweet that "Immigration has contributed immensely to America's economic success, making it a global leader in tech, and also Google the company it is today".

In a tweet on June 23, Musk said "Very much disagree with this action. In my experience, these skillsets are net job creators. Visa reform makes sense, but this is too broad".

There are about 4 lakh H-1B and 1 lakh L-1 Indian visa holders in the US employed in several technology and IT firms.

The White House said the temporary suspension on the visas might help create 5.25 lakh jobs for US workers.

