Gulshan Group announces ultra-luxury residential project in Greater Noida West, to invest Rs 190 crore

Delhi-NCR based real estate developer Gulshan Group launched its ultra-luxury project ‘Gulshan Avante’ in sector 16B Greater Noida West where it will offer 92 4BHK luxury apartments at an investment of Rs 190 crore, the company said.

The real estate firm added that the project will be built on 1.3 acres of prime land. There will be only two units per floor in the project. All units within the project are available for sale and around 44 apartments have already been sold. The price of units will start from Rs 3.5 crore. The size of apartments will be around 3,200 square feet.

“The project will be completed by mid-2028 and will adhere to the timelines defined by RERA. With an estimated total project cost of approximately Rs 190 crore, the company is self-funding this project, establishing the strong financial fundamentals of our company,” Yukti Nagpal, Director of Gulshan Group, said in a statement.

The floor-to-floor height will be 3.50 meters in each apartment. This project will be green building certified in line with the company's commitment to sustainability. Gulshan Group has delivered multiple projects across Noida and Ghaziabad, the company said.