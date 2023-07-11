GST Council Meeting Highlights: 28% tax on online games, casinos; rates lowered on 4 items; cancer drug among those exempted

July 11, 2023 / 08:34 PM IST

Finance Minister Sitharaman's press briefing has concluded. The 28 percent tax on online games and casinos was the key highlight of today's meeting. The Council has also decided to lower the rates on fish soluble paste and LD slag from 18 percent to 5 percent, and on zari thread and yarn from 12 percent to 5 percent.

The Council furtherdecided to exempt GST on the import of the cancer medicine Dinutuximab and Food for Special Medical Purposes (FSMP), which isused in the treatment of rare disorders.