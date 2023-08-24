Green hydrogen mandates for hard-to-abate sectors to be put up before cabinet soon: RK Singh

Hydrogen which is produced using renewable energy is called green hydrogen.

A proposal to mandate the use of green hydrogen as feedstock by "hard-to-abate sectors" such as refineries and fertiliser is soon going to be tabled before the union cabinet, minister for power and new and renewable energy RK Singh said on August 24.

“We have had discussions with other ministries such as the ministry of petroleum and natural gas and have come up with certain figures. We will go to the cabinet pretty soon,” Singh said at the Bloomberg NEF Summit.

Apart from having an export market, developers of green hydrogen and its derivates will have a robust domestic market through these mandates, he said.

“Why should we import natural gas to make hydrogen? Every kilogram of hydrogen made from natural gas emits 11 kgs of carbon dioxide,” Singh said.

The National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM) document has provisions for such mandates and the Energy Conservation Act was amended in December 2022 to enable enforcement when these are decided upon. Industrial stakeholders, speaking anonymously, have said these mandates have potential price impacts on products such as petrol and diesel.

Singh said in just about 10 months, India has a pipeline of 5.8 million tons of green hydrogen and 37 million tons of green ammonia production, which are either orders that have already been backed or are in the pipeline.

The cabinet approved the NGHM on January 4, allocating an initial outlay of Rs 19,744 crore, including Rs 17,490 crore for incentives. The government aims to achieve a yearly production of at least 5 MMT of green hydrogen by 2030 through NGHM, which will require 60-100 GW of electrolyzer capacity and 125 GW of renewable energy capacity. This initiative is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 50 MMT per year.

The world's hydrogen demand stands at 90 million metric tons (MMT) and according to the Big Five consulting firms, by 2030, it will touch 140 MMT.

Barring a fraction of the 90 MMT, all the hydrogen being used in the world is grey hydrogen, which is produced through steam-methane reforming of a fossilised feedstock. Grey hydrogen leaves a large carbon trail, resulting in higher greenhouse emissions. Green hydrogen is produced using renewable energy for electrolysis.