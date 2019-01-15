App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2019 05:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

WayCool Foods raises Rs 120 crore to fund expansion

The company, set up in 2015, operates full-stack, broadline product range across multiple channels and categories like fresh produce, staples and dairy.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

City-based startup WayCool Foods on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 120 crore by combination of equity and debt from angel investors, institutional lenders, including from Northern Arc Capital and Caspian, to fund expansion plans.

The company, set up in 2015, operates full-stack, broadline product range across multiple channels and categories like fresh produce, staples and dairy.

"WayCool Foods aims to use the funds to further scale up operations across south and western parts of the country...," a press release said here. "We are committed to open and operate three locations after our last institutional fund raise - we are currently operating in 13 locations. WayCool takes pride in the fact that over 70 per cent of our tonnage is sourced directly from the farmers," co-founder of the company, Sanjay Dasari said.

Veda Corporate Advisors were the exclusive financial advisor to WayCool for the fundraising, it said.
First Published on Jan 15, 2019 04:45 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #WayCool Foods

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.