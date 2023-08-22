Govt procuring onions at Rs 2,410/quintal, to ensure welfare of farmers: Piyush Goyal

Asia's largest onion market has stopped the trading of the bulb indefinitely to protest against the Centre's imposition of 40 percent export duty

The government began procurement of onions at Rs 2,410 per quintal August 22 onwards, as prices of the commodity went on an upswing. “The step is being taken to ensure that both farmers and consumers benefit,” Minister of Consumer Affairs and Food Piyush Goyal said during a press briefing.

The government has increased the onion buffer to 5 lakh metric tonnes (mt) for the current year, surpassing the initial procurement target of 3 lakh metric tonnes. “This year, we have bought 3 lakh mt onion because of which prices have risen and farmers have earned considerable profits. Further, government decided to buy an additional 2 lakh mt. There is no bar on procurement, this number would be increased if needed,” Minister added.

The govt has already started distributing onions from the buffer, with a focus on major markets within states and union territories where retail prices exceed the national average or show a significant increase from the previous month.

These stocks are being made available at Rs 25 per kilogram to consumers in various areas.

Onion prices have been on a rise with prices rising from Rs 30 a kg to Rs 40 a kg now. Experts have given the trajectory for the commodity to increase significantly to Rs 60-70 per kg in the retail market starting early September on a likely shortfall in supplies.

Anticipating the price rise and fearing it will move the tomato way, the government intervened and on August 19, imposed a 40 percent duty on onion exports till December 31 with immediate effect to improve domestic availability of the vegetable.

However, only two days later on August 21, the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) of Lasalgaon in Nashik, Asia's largest onion market, stopped the trading of the bulb indefinitely to protest against the Centre's imposition of 40 percent export duty on the kitchen staple terming the policy ‘anti-farmer’.

However, the minister has assured the step is in farmer welfare. “Our intervention in tomato helped consumers and prices came down significantly. This has helped farmers too and helped stabilise prices for 1.4 billion consumers and also helped farmers with the right prices. We aim to go the same way with onions,” Goyal said.

Goyal is also in continuous dialogue with both Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. “Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and I too have spoken several times. I am also in touch with Maharashtra agriculture minister and several other state ministers to keep an eye on the situation,” he added.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted on August 22 saying, "I had a telephonic conversation with Amit Shah and Union Minister Piyush Goyal from Japan. Centre has decided to purchase 2 lakh metric tons of onion. Centre has announced that for the interest of onion growers of Maharashtra, special purchase centres will be set up in Nashik and Ahmednagar. Onions will be purchased at Rs 2,410 per quintal here. This will be huge relief for the onion growers of our state."

Per Goyal, the onion production this year looks healthy and should not become an issue forcing price rise. “Our production last two years was 317 lakh mt and 318 lakh mt respectively. Kharif sowing this year is slow but estimates show that produced area will remain the same. I assess no problems in this commodity,” he said.