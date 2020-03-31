App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2020 08:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt cuts interest rates on Small Savings schemes by 70-140 bps after a year of pause

Interest rates on PPFs for the first quarter of FY20-21 have been cut by 80 bps to 7.1 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Centre has slashed interest rates on small savings schemes by 70 to 140 basis points (bps) for the April-June quarter of the financial year 2020-21.

Interest rates on public provident fund the quarter have been brought down by 80 bps to 7.1 percent while the same for Kisan Vikas Patra have slashed by 70 bps to 6.9 percent. Meanwhile, after a cut of 0.8 percent, the interest rate on the girl child-focussed Sukanya Samriddhi scheme now stands at 7.6 percent.

Savings

Close

In case of the National Savings Certificate, the government has brought down interest rates by a staggering 110 bps to 6.8 percent. The same for 5-year recurring deposits and 5-year time deposits have been slashed by 140  bps and 100 bps to 5.8 percent and 6.7 percent respectively.

The move by the government has followed the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) recent 75 bps cut in its key interest rate to counter the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Interest rates on small savings schemes are revised by the government on a quarterly basis.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 31, 2020 08:13 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #Small Savings Scheme

most popular

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

Vodafone Idea offers prepaid validity extension for low-income feature phone subscribers

Vodafone Idea offers prepaid validity extension for low-income feature phone subscribers

Coronavirus impact: Companies launch hand sanitiser sachets for as low as Re 1

Coronavirus impact: Companies launch hand sanitiser sachets for as low as Re 1

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.