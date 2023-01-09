Govt authorises MEDEPC to issue registration certificates for export of mobile phones, electronic items

Representative Image (Photo by Gian Cescon on Unsplash)

The government on Monday authorised Mobile and Electronic Devices Export Promotion Council (MEDEPC) to issue registration-cum-membership certificate, a key document for exporters, for certain products related to the sector including smartphone, smart watch, monitors and parts of mobile phones.

According to the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP), a Registration-cum-Membership Certificate (RCMC) is required for exporters in order to avail benefits under the policy. Holding the certificate can also help exporters in availing benefits with respect to customs and excise.

This certificate is issued by export promotion councils, and commodity boards.

"MEDEPC has been included in the appendix 2T of FTP 2015-20 for issuing RCMC for specific items, with immediate effect," the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a public notice.

Appendix 2T of the policy includes 36 different export promotion councils, and commodity boards.

Earlier the RCMC for these products was issued by Telecom Equipment and Services Export Promotion Council (TEPC) or Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council.

The certificates issued by the TEPC till January 9, 2023 will remain valid till their expiry, it said.

MEDEPC can issue certificates for items such as monitors, projectors, television; printer, photocopying machine; automatic data processing machine; vibrator motor; static convertors; parts of electrical transformers; lithium ion battery for cellular mobile phones; parts of accumulators; parts of mobile; semiconductor devices; and charging cable.