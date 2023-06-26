English
    Govt appoints Swaminathan Janakiraman as RBI DG

    PTI
    June 26, 2023 / 08:09 PM IST
    The government on Tuesday appointed State Bank of India (SBI) managing director Swaminathan Jankiraman as Reserve Bank Deputy Governor (DG).

    According to an official notification, the appointment is for a period of three years from the date of joining the post of Deputy Governor or until further order.

    A Cabinet Secretary-headed panel interviewed shortlisted candidates on June 1 for the post of RBI Deputy Governor in place of MK Jain, completing his extended tenure on Tuesday.

    One post of Deputy Governor is reserved for a commercial banker.

    According to the RBI Act, 1934, the central bank should have four deputy governors — two from within the ranks, one commercial banker and an economist to head the monetary policy department.

    The other three deputy governors are Michael Debabrata Patra, M Rajeshwar Rao and T Rabi Sankar.

    The deputy governor appointments are made for an initial period of three years, and the person is eligible for reappointment.

    The deputy governor gets a fixed salary of Rs 2.25 lakh per month plus allowances.

