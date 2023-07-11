Government orders inspection of Byju’s account books

India’s government has ordered an inspection into the account books of education-technology titan Byju’s, which has been rocked by the resignation of its auditor and three board members last month, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has sought a report in six weeks, said the people, asking not to be named as the information isn’t public.

The inspection follows an internal assessment of the company’s state of affairs and — based on findings of the inspection — the government will decide if the matter needs to be escalated to the Serious Fraud Investigation Office.