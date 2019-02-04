Google Plus stops accepting user content, to shut down on April 2

Moneycontrol News

Google has confirmed that its social networking site Google Plus (Google+) would be shutting down on April 2.

Google also stated that it would shut down the social networking site due to 'other challenges' it faced in maintaining and continuing the service. It will allow users to download all their photos and videos before the shut down date. From April 2, the company would start deleting content from consumer Google+ accounts.

The company clarified that photos and videos uploaded on Google Photos would not be deleted from the service. Google account-linked like Gmail and YouTube too would continue to work and only the Google Plus account would be purged.

Google further said that users wouldn't be allowed to upload or create new content pages from as early as February 4. Users who have been using their Google Plus account to log into other sites or apps won't be able to do so in the coming days as it would be replaced with the Google sign-in button. Comments made on other sites using Google Plus ID too would be removed by March 7.

G Suite users who still use Google Plus account would have their accounts remain active and only need to contact their G Suite Administrator.