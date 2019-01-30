Google starts rolling out new look Gmail app with updated features

Google has revealed a fresh look for its mail app Gmail and has started rolling out updates for the same. The tech giant stated that all new features would roll out gradually till the month of April.

The company stated that the mobile version of Gmail would be getting a material design update that would match its web version which was redesigned in April last year. The new features will roll out starting today on Android phones and tablets and would be available on iOS devices in the coming weeks.

The new update will mostly be a visual tweak. The new look will ditch the red bar which is visible at the top and have a white-coloured look making it look less cluttered. The location of the account switch that lets you switch between multiple accounts would be changed from the left side of the app to the avatar besides the app’s search bar.

Google in its blog post also mentioned that the way attachments would appear in the app would also change. It stated that users would no longer need to open a mail to view its attachments, like its desktop/web version.

“As part of the new design, you can quickly view attachments—like photos—without opening or scrolling through the conversation”, the blog post read.

The app, like the web version, would also notify users with a red alert if an email looks suspicious.

Google is doing this update as a part of a more significant effort to make G Suite look and act like a family of products, designed in the Google Material Theme with ease-of-use in mind. The company has already updated the Google Calendar, Google Docs, and Drive.

Google had added a bunch of features in Gmail last year, and the company has focused more on making visual changes this time along with security and privacy updates.