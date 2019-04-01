Goldman Sachs sees softer, later Brexit after withdrawal agreement defeat

Goldman Sachs cut to 45 percent from 50 percent the chance that a modified version of the current withdrawal agreement is eventually approved in the House of Commons.
The balance of risks around Brexit outcomes is tilted towards a softer, longer departure from the European Union, Goldman Sachs said after British lawmakers on March 29 rejected Prime Minister Theresa May's withdrawal agreement for a third time.
"Risks around the timing of the ratification of that modified Brexit deal are now skewed towards a long Article 50 extension (of greater than one year) rather than a short Article 50 extension (of fewer than three months)," Goldman Sachs Europe economist Adrian Paul wrote in a note late on March 29.
"A long extension of this kind would require UK participation in elections to the European Parliament," he added.