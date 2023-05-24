English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Moneycontrol & Property Share present a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Go First crisis: Salary for April to be fully paid before resuming operations, airline tells employees

    The DGCA will be conducting an audit to "check our preparedness" in the coming days, the airline said, adding that "once approved by the regulator, we would be soon commencing operations".

    Moneycontrol News
    May 24, 2023 / 07:36 PM IST
    Go First had suspended operations on May 2

    Go First had suspended operations on May 2

    Crisis-hit Go First on May 24 informed its employees that the salary for the month of April would be fully paid to them before the carrier restarts its operations.

    "The CEO has assured that the salary for the month of April will be credited to your account before the commencement of operations. Furthermore, from the coming month, the salary will be paid in the 1st week of every month," said Captain Rajit Ranjan, Go First Vice President-Flight Operations, in an email sent to the employees.

    The airline had grounded its flights on May 2, and approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to file an insolvency plea. It had blamed engine supplier Pratt and Whitney (P&W) for its unsustainable financial condition.

    In the email, Ranjan suggested to the employees that Go First is on track to resume its operations, as he pointed towards the recent NCLT order that admitted its insolvency plea despite the objections raised by the aircraft lessors.

    "We have been permitted by the NCLT to retain the aircraft and resume operations...This has been a landmark decision in the history of Indian aviation."

    Related stories

    "The Indian government has been very supportive and has asked us to commence operations as soon as possible. They are also supporting us to resolve the P&W engine issues," the senior Go First official added.

    Ranjan added that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will be conducting an audit to "check our preparedness" in the coming days. "Once approved by the regulator, we would be soon commencing operations, he further said.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #aviation #DGCA #Go First #NCLT
    first published: May 24, 2023 07:36 pm