Go First crisis: Salary for April to be fully paid before resuming operations, airline tells employees

Go First had suspended operations on May 2

Crisis-hit Go First on May 24 informed its employees that the salary for the month of April would be fully paid to them before the carrier restarts its operations.

"The CEO has assured that the salary for the month of April will be credited to your account before the commencement of operations. Furthermore, from the coming month, the salary will be paid in the 1st week of every month," said Captain Rajit Ranjan, Go First Vice President-Flight Operations, in an email sent to the employees.

The airline had grounded its flights on May 2, and approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to file an insolvency plea. It had blamed engine supplier Pratt and Whitney (P&W) for its unsustainable financial condition.

In the email, Ranjan suggested to the employees that Go First is on track to resume its operations, as he pointed towards the recent NCLT order that admitted its insolvency plea despite the objections raised by the aircraft lessors.

"We have been permitted by the NCLT to retain the aircraft and resume operations...This has been a landmark decision in the history of Indian aviation."

"The Indian government has been very supportive and has asked us to commence operations as soon as possible. They are also supporting us to resolve the P&W engine issues," the senior Go First official added.

Ranjan added that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will be conducting an audit to "check our preparedness" in the coming days. "Once approved by the regulator, we would be soon commencing operations, he further said.