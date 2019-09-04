Global in-house centres make growth difficult for India's IT outsourcing industry

India’s nearly USD 170-billion IT outsourcing industry, which has seen its growth shrink over the years, is now facing the challenge of global in-house centres, or GICs, hoovering up work.

Over the last few years, about 35-40 percent of the outsourcing work has moved to GICs, and “this is a continuous process", said Harish Pillai, vice-president and country head at Randstad Sourceright India, a talent management solution provider.

GICs, traditionally referred to as captive or contact centres, are typically offshore units that emerged during the 1990s as large companies, such as GE, Texas Instruments, Citigroup and American Express, began embracing the model to perform designated operations, mostly related to technology. According to an Everest Group report, GICs account for about 25 percent of the global offshore services market.

India accounts for over 45 percent of the GICs in the world. According to a 2017 Nasscom and Bain and Co. study, there were about 1,100 GICs in India, employing more than 800,000 people and generating approximately USD 23 billion in revenue. The trend of GICs getting more work is evident as companies are gradually increasing their engineering headcount in India. One person with direct knowledge of the matter said Australian telecom company Telstra has plans to double their India capacity to 1,000 people in the next few months from 450-500 currently. Similarly, Philadelphia-based telecom major Comcast has plans to move a major part of its previously outsourced work in-house, the person added, requesting anonymity.

Leading investment banking firm Goldman Sachs, which set up its Bengaluru operations in 2004 with just about 290 employees, now has over 5,000 people working. Four months ago, it had announced an investment of USD 250 million to create a new 1.2-million sq. ft. office—its third largest in the world—in Bengaluru. The company now employs about 2,500 engineers in the city and this number is expected to rise in the coming months.

“Our Bengaluru centre has become one of the firm’s global centres of innovation focused on the development and application of artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to help solve business problems for our worldwide network," Gunjan Samtani, head of Goldman Sachs in India, had said in a statement on 30 May.

As companies start moving more work in newer digital technologies such as automation, data analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence, they are depending more on their in-house talent pool, as services companies are not able to easily attract top talent at the right levels, said Pillai. He added services companies may not have compelling employee value propositions for high quality candidates in digital technologies as they may not be involved in complete product roadmap unlike GICs, which can provide a lot more exposure to candidates due to their ability to cater to the complete life-cycle of the product, without any issues related to data security and patent protection.