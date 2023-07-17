English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    G20: US to help India lower energy transition cost through new investment platform

    According to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, bilateral trade between India and US – which hit an all-time high last year – will grow further in the coming years

    Siddharth Upasani
    July 17, 2023 / 10:25 AM IST
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen held a bilateral meeting on July 17.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen held a bilateral meeting on July 17.

    India and the US have agreed to work together to lower the former's cost of energy transition through a new investment platform, according to statements made by the finance heads of the two nations. In a statement on July 17, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said she looked forward to furthering India and US' bilateral interests "through development cooperation and new investment opportunities through Alternate Investment platforms for renewable energy".

    In her own statement, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she too looked forward to "working with India on an investment platform to deliver a lower cost of capital and increased private investment to speed India's energy transition".

    Sitharaman and Yellen held bilateral talks earlier today on July 17 in Gandhinagar ahead of the start of the two-day meeting of G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors.

    On the agenda

    The Indian finance minister said the talks focussed on furthering the G20 agenda, with issues discussed including strengthening multilateral development banks, coordinated climate action, facilitating consensus to issues related with rising indebtedness among low and middle-income countries, and "harnessing opportunities" presented by crypto-assets and digital public infrastructure for financial inclusion.

    Related stories

    Also read: G20: India to pen crypto guidance note as outcome eyed at Leaders' Summit in September

    On her part, Yellen reiterated her commitment to push for the reform of multilateral development banks, although any capital increases should only be considered after progress is made on the reform front.

    In their meeting, the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors are set to discuss the first volume of the report by the Larry Summers and NK Singh-led expert group on reforming multilateral development banks. The report will be made public on July 18.

    Siddharth Upasani is a Special Correspondent at Moneycontrol. He has been covering the Indian economy, economic data, and monetary and fiscal policies for nine years. He tweets at @SiddharthUbiWan. Contact: siddharth.upasani@nw18.com
    Tags: ##Asus. #Chromebook #Economy #G20 #India #Janet Yellen #Nirmala Sitharaman #US
    first published: Jul 17, 2023 10:11 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!