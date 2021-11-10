FM Nirmala Sitharaman to hold meet with CMs on November 15

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a meeting with Chief Ministers and Finance Ministers of all states and Administrators of Union Territories on November 15 on stepping up investment, infrastructure and growth in the country as the economy has been on a growth path, post the COVID-19 second wave.

The conference will be held in virtual mode from 3 PM to 6 PM on November 15.

"It is reassuring to note that the economy has been growing significantly since the second wave of pandemic and there are signs of substantial activity across all sectors," Sitharaman said in a letter to the Chief Ministers and Administrators.

She said there was a general positivity among investors and, "if we capitalise on this rising optimism, we will be able to scale up investment in states, setting off a multiplier effect on employment growth and revenues."

The interaction, she added, would focus on state-specific economy related challenges and strengths, along with steps required for coordination between the state governments and the Government of India to step up investment, infrastructure and growth.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

In a corresponding letter to the Chief Secretaries, Union Department of Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth sought inputs from the states to pave the way forward to ensure fiscal sustenance.

The Secretary, however, asked the states not to raise GST related issues at the videoconference as an "alternative forum of Centre-State Council already exists".