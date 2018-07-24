App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 01:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Flipkart plans to shut eBay in India, launch new platform to sell used goods

The company will be stopping all customer transactions on eBay.in from August 14

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Flipkart is planning to shut eBay.in and launch a new platform to sell used goods as the firm looks to solve key barriers to refurbish customer's trust and convenience at scale, according to a report in The Economic Times.

“Based on our learnings at eBay.in, we have built a brand new value platform launching with refurbished goods — a large market which is predominantly unorganised,” chief executive Kalyan Krishnamurthy said in an email to employees.

The Bangalore-based e-commerce giant has been operating eBay.in for the past one year.


 The company will be stopping all customer transactions on eBay.in from August 14, 2018, for a smooth transition to the new platform.


"Our endeavour will be to ensure that all eBay.in sellers and customers migrate to the new platform over time with a remarkably enhanced experience,” Krishnamurthy said, adding that the new platform would have a different value proposition compared to Flipkart. It would cater to a different target audience.


“We are committed to investing in this independent brand,” Krishnamurthy said.


In May, the California-based eBay had announced it plans to relaunch eBay India after selling its $1.1 billion stake in Flipkart to US retail giant Walmart. "Following the close of the transaction, we also will be ending our current strategic relationship with Flipkart, which includes unwinding our commercial agreements with Flipkart and terminating Flipkart’s license to use the eBay.in brand," eBay had said in a statement earlier.
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 01:53 pm

tags #Business #Companies #eBay #Flipkart #India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.