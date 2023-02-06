English
    Flash joins hands with GEM motors to develop electric motors

    Under the partnership, both brands will manufacture hub motors for various electric vehicle segments, in the range of 1 kW to 15 kW.

    PTI
    February 06, 2023 / 01:35 PM IST

    Electronic component maker Flash on Monday said it has inked a technical collaboration with Slovenia-based GEM motors to develop electric motors.

    With the flexible and modular motor design, the company can provide motors with customisation, in a faster turnaround time, Pune-based Flash said in a statement.

    The company expects to become a global manufacturing hub for various customers with access to 20 global GEM motors patents, it added.