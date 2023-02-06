Flash joins hands with GEM motors to develop electric motors

Electronic component maker Flash on Monday said it has inked a technical collaboration with Slovenia-based GEM motors to develop electric motors.

Under the partnership, both brands will manufacture hub motors for various electric vehicle segments, in the range of 1 kW to 15 kW.

With the flexible and modular motor design, the company can provide motors with customisation, in a faster turnaround time, Pune-based Flash said in a statement.

The company expects to become a global manufacturing hub for various customers with access to 20 global GEM motors patents, it added.

"In line with the global mobility trend and to strengthen India's forthcoming electric vehicle ecosystem, we are delighted to partner with a distinguished player, GEM motors. We look forward to manufacturing GEM motors patented, modular multi-phase motor technology in India and catering to EV OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) across the world," Flash Managing Director Sanjeev Vasdev noted.

Flash is now the first company in India to have a product portfolio of motors ranging from 1 kW to 540 kW across two /three wheelers, passenger cars, LCVs, HCVs, including electric buses, he added.