ZA Bank partners with Fiserv to transform banking experience for customers

ZA Bank, the first virtual bank to launch a pilot trial in Hong Kong, announced that it is leveraging technology from Fiserv, Inc., global provider of financial services technology solutions, to enable a transformative banking experience for its customers.

With its “Community-Driven” approach, ZA Bank has prioritized the rapid launch of innovative capabilities that align with customers’ changing lifestyles. To help ZA Bank fulfil this goal, Fiserv is equipping the bank with VisionPLUS global payment software, which supports the entire card payment lifecycle, including origination, card issuance, authorization, settlement and customer service. Its service-oriented core architecture and open APIs enable quicker application development and integration, which in turn allows financial institutions like ZA Bank to develop and launch innovative products faster and at a lower cost.

“We are pleased to partner with Fiserv as we embark on a journey to shift the lifestyle of future banking users,” said Rockson Hsu, CEO of ZA Bank. “With our companies’ combined knowledge and expertise in banking and technology, we are well-placed to respond fast to the ever-changing market with an agile product development approach. By doing so, we can better cater to customers’ needs with cutting-edge offerings.”

The flexibility and scalability of the VisionPLUS platform, along with the extensive experience of the Fiserv team, will complement ZA Bank’s existing capabilities in product innovation.

“Ultimately, we want to offer superb user experiences via a robust and secure platform. I am confident that with the support of Fiserv, ZA Bank will be well-positioned to deliver relevant, convenient and excellent services to our users,” Rockson said.

“The launch of ZA Bank is an important milestone in the financial services sector in Hong Kong and across Asia Pacific, as it is a modern banking option aligned to the changing way people want to move and manage money,” said Ivo Distelbrink, EVP and head of Asia Pacific, Fiserv. “Fiserv is enabling the digital transformation of many institutions in the region and will continue to help banks that are focused on digital experiences to innovate, differentiate and operate more efficiently.”