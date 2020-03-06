Huobi Thailand launches localized exchange with Baht-to-Crypto Trading

Huobi Thailand, a localized digital asset exchange powered by the Huobi Cloud platform, recently announced its official launch. Licensed by Thailand's Ministry of Finance, Huobi Thailand provides locals with a safe, fully compliant trading platform for the world's most popular cryptocurrencies and stablecoins.

Huobi Thailand allows users to purchase BTC, ETH, HT, and USDT with Thai Baht. By enabling direct swaps between Baht and digital assets via a fiat gateway, Huobi Thailand aims to make digital assets more accessible to a wider community of Thai users. Other digital assets such as BCH, BSV, LTC, and XRP will be supported in near future.

"We want to help create an equitable world where wealth is more inclusive and attainable to anyone, anywhere," said Ciara Sun, VP of Global Business at Huobi Group. "The launch of Huobi Thailand brings us one step closer to our goal and marks a new milestone in our global expansion."

In addition to fiat-to-crypto trading, Huobi Thailand provides local users with industry-leading security same as Huobi Global, one of the world's largest digital asset exchanges by trading volume and total cumulative turnover.