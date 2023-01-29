English
    Fed set to shrink rate hikes again as inflation slows

    Policy makers are poised to raise their benchmark federal funds rate by a quarter percentage point on Wednesday, to a range of 4.5% to 4.75%, dialing back the size of the increase for a second-straight meeting.

    Bloomberg
    January 29, 2023 / 10:28 AM IST
    Jerome Powell, chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, speaks during a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting in Washington, D.C., US, on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Powell said while some commodity prices have come down a bit, the energy cost jump after the Russian invasion of Ukraine has still boosted gasoline and other prices. Photographer: Ting Shen/Bloomberg

    Federal Reserve officials are set to shift down the pace of interest-rate hikes again in the coming week amid signs of slowing inflation, while Friday’s jobs report may show steady demand for workers that improves the chances of a soft landing for the the world’s largest economy.

    Policy makers are poised to raise their benchmark federal funds rate by a quarter percentage point on Wednesday, to a range of 4.5% to 4.75%, dialing back the size of the increase for a second-straight meeting.

    The move would follow a slew of recent data suggesting the Fed’s aggressive campaign to slow inflation is working.

    “I expect that we will raise rates a few more times this year, though, to my mind, the days of us raising them 75 basis points at a time have surely passed,” Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said in a Jan. 20 speech. “Hikes of 25 basis points will be appropriate going forward.”