English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    FCRA violations: MHA officials, NGO representatives under lens as CBI conducts countrywide operation

    The coordinated operation over the alleged breaches of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act is going on at around 40 locations including in Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Mysore and some places in Rajasthan, officials said.

    PTI
    May 10, 2022 / 08:42 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    The CBI is conducting a major countrywide operation against Union Home Ministry officials, NGO representatives and middlemen for allegedly facilitating violations of rules in receiving foreign donations, officials said Tuesday.

    The coordinated operation over the alleged breaches of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act is going on at around 40 locations including in Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Mysore and some places in Rajasthan, they said.

    It has been detected during the operation that several public officials from the MHA, NGO representatives and middleman exchanged money to facilitate the foreign donations in violation of FCRA, 2010, they said.

    So far, the agency has apprehended around six persons including MHA officials and NGO representatives in connection with the case, they said.

    The operation has till now led to a disclosure of hawala transactions worth Rs 2 crore, they said.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Business #CBI #FCRA #India #NGO
    first published: May 10, 2022 08:38 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.