Facebook plans to change its name: The Verge

Social media giant Facebook Inc. is planning to rebrand the company with a new name next week, the Verge reported on October 19, citing a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg plans to talk about the name change at the company's annual Connect conference on October 28, but it could be unveiled sooner, the Verge report said.

The rebrand would likely position Facebook's social media app as one of many products under a parent company, which will also oversee groups like Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus and more, the report added.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.